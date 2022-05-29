Indigenous Canadian filmmaker asked to leave Cannes red carpet over shoes

Splash

BSS/ AFP
29 May, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

Indigenous Canadian filmmaker asked to leave Cannes red carpet over shoes

Within hours of the incident, the filmmaker said he met with top festival officials, who apologized and invited him to wear the shoes on the red carpet during the presentation of David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future" on Monday

BSS/ AFP
29 May, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 01:02 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Indigenous Canadian filmmaker Kelvin Redvers was denied entry to the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival because he was wearing traditional moccasins, he told Canadian media on Saturday.

The director is a member of the Dene Indigenous community and grew up in the Northwest Territories of Canada.

"I grew up around my culture on the land and moccasins are a big deal," he told CBC.

"I understand that there are certain rules about dress code on the red carpet so I thought if I wore a tuxedo, a bow tie, and a piece that showed I was Indigenous, it would be accepted."

Redvers added that moccasins "are very much considered traditional and formal clothing" among many cultures in Canada.

The director had traveled to France with a delegation of Indigenous filmmakers and was invited to the premiere of "Les Amandiers" by French-Italian actor Valeria Bruni Tedeschi on May 22.

Festival security officials, however, barred him from the red carpet, Redvers told several major Canadian media outlets. He was only allowed to return once he had changed his shoes.

"It's kind of hard to process things like that. I was almost, and even now when I think about it, (it) kind of gets me a little upset. I was disappointed. I was angry," he explained upon his return to Vancouver, British Columbia.

The brown moccasins had been made by Redvers' sister, and he said he was "excited" to wear them at a significant moment in his life.

"Every time I wear them, it's (the) best feeling, to be connected to family and Dene roots," he said.

Within hours of the incident, the filmmaker said he met with top festival officials, who apologized and invited him to wear the shoes on the red carpet during the presentation of David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future" on Monday.

Redvers said on Facebook that he hoped the incident would help spread the word around the world "that Indigenous cultural wear is completely acceptable in formal settings like the red carpet."

Cannes / indigenous director / Indigenous

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

3h | Mode
CholPori is planning to roll out their platform in schools so teachers can utilise their tools for the classroom. Photo: Courtesy

CholPori: Where learning is practical, fun and inclusive

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

4h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

4h | Videos
Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh