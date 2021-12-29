Late Rajesh Khanna’s Biopic to be in the works

Glitz

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:38 am

Late Rajesh Khanna. Photo: Collected
Late Rajesh Khanna. Photo: Collected

The late actor Rajesh Khanna, who was once the sensation of Hindi Cinema is on the talks to be the subject of a biopic. 

Variety reports Farah Khan to be potentially directing the adaptation of the book "Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna" by Gautam Chintamani. 

She said "Yes, I have read Gautam's book and it's very fascinating. It's definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more."

Khanna was born as Jatin Khanna in Amritsar. The stories of his success in Bollywood are many. He debuted in 'Aakhri Khat' in 1966 which also made its way to the Oscars. Then from the year 1969 to 1974, Khanna gave 15 hits which gave him the name as a 'Superstar'. 

His exceptional acting was telecasted in 'Aradhana' with co-star Sharmila Tagore and 'Do Raaste' with Mumtaz in 1969. The films were such hits that they took over the box office for several weeks. 

Producer Nikhil Dwiveri, who has acquired the rights to Chintamani's book, said "Yes, I've acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book, 'Dark Star,' and I'm in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That's all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I'll be happy to share because I'm really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna's story to the big screen." 

 

