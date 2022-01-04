Isteaque Ahmed releases new web film on teenage gang culture

Glitz

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:56 am

Related News

Isteaque Ahmed releases new web film on teenage gang culture

The movie is available for streaming on YouTube

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:56 am
Isteaque Ahmed releases new web film on teenage gang culture

A new web film based on the contemporary teenage gang culture of Bangladesh titled 'Kishor Gang' is out. 

The web film, directed by Ishtiaq Ahmed, brings to screen the lives of the teenage generation that spent their adolescence years as goons and how their actions impact their and the lives of their families. 

The film stars Karar Ahmed, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, Masum Rezwan, Sabbir Arnab, Ibrahim Ahsan Ananno, Faisal Dip, Rocky Khan among fifty other cast members. 

Sajal Biswas, the producer of the film said, "Even when I'm not in my country, I feel a pull towards it. Anything good happening in my country makes me joyous and anything bad happening upsets me."

"The horrors of teenage gangs are one of those things. And because of that, I wanted to think beyond commercialism and create something worthwhile. Even if one person benefits from this film and becomes aware, that will be enough for me," he added.

The web film was shot in various locations in Dhaka and Narayanganj. It was released in October last year in the OTT platform Eros Now. 

'Kishor Gang' was released on YouTube yesterday and is available for streaming.

Kishor Gang / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

36m | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

22h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

20h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

20h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report