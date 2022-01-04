Isteaque Ahmed releases new web film on teenage gang culture

A new web film based on the contemporary teenage gang culture of Bangladesh titled 'Kishor Gang' is out.

The web film, directed by Ishtiaq Ahmed, brings to screen the lives of the teenage generation that spent their adolescence years as goons and how their actions impact their and the lives of their families.

The film stars Karar Ahmed, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak, Masum Rezwan, Sabbir Arnab, Ibrahim Ahsan Ananno, Faisal Dip, Rocky Khan among fifty other cast members.

Sajal Biswas, the producer of the film said, "Even when I'm not in my country, I feel a pull towards it. Anything good happening in my country makes me joyous and anything bad happening upsets me."

"The horrors of teenage gangs are one of those things. And because of that, I wanted to think beyond commercialism and create something worthwhile. Even if one person benefits from this film and becomes aware, that will be enough for me," he added.

The web film was shot in various locations in Dhaka and Narayanganj. It was released in October last year in the OTT platform Eros Now.

'Kishor Gang' was released on YouTube yesterday and is available for streaming.