Inauguration of psychological feature film ‘Monolok’ takes place at Gulshan Club

The inauguration programme of psychological feature film "Monolok" took place at Lamda Hall of Gulshan Club on Wednesday (17 November).

Prominent cultural personality and former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor, MP was present at the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

The film has been produced by Hafiz Alam Bakhsh and has been written and directed by Shahid Rayhan.

It chronicles the journey of independent Bangladesh and how the post-independence political trend have shaped the thoughts and career of some of the most prominent political leaders, the press release added.

"Monolok" will play a widespread role outside the silver screen of films in creating a sense of security about the country's independence and sovereignty in the minds of the masses, the director said.

The cast of the film includes Nipun, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Dipa Khandaker, Samu Chowdhury, MA Bari, AK Azad Setu, Jayita Mahalanobish, Niaz Tarek, Masud Mohiuddin, Ashraful Ashish, and Aryan among others.