'Hocus Pocus 2': First teaser trailer and full cast revealed for anticipated sequel

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 11:41 am

Hocus Pocus sequel Disney+. Photo: Collected
Hocus Pocus sequel Disney+. Photo: Collected

Are you ready to indulge in the world of witches? Collider reports the revelation through Disney's tweet on 'Hocus Pocus 2'.

As per the tweet, the teaser for the 1993 classic, 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is out now and you also get to know who your stars are.

The amazing trio Sarah Jessica Parker, Better Midler, and Kathy Najimy will be starring in this film. The cast also includes-Nina Kitchen, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, and Froy Guiterrez.

The tweet also confirmed a report from before that Sam Richardson will also join the sequel.

The original story goes about the devilish Sanderson sisters who get resurrected by mistake in Salem, Massachusetts, and that too on Halloween night. 

The classic received an initial review as 'average' which eventually resulted in a $44.9 million at the box office.

An outcome we can perhaps expect from the sequel as well.

The tweet by Disney also reassures a previous report that the film will get released in Fall 2022 to be premiered on Disney Plus.

