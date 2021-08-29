H.E.R to make acting debut in ‘The Color Purple’ musical

The Oscar-winning singer H.E.R is all set to make her acting debut with Warner Bros.

The 'Focus' singer will be reportedly starring in a film which is an adaption of musical play "The Color Purple"

H.E.R will be essaying the role of Mary Anges aka Squek, a timid waitress who turns into an aspiring singer and later elopes with Shrug Avery's husband Grady. Roe Dawn Chong will be seen as the original Spielberg feature.

The film will be produced by popular media personality, Oprah Winfrey, along with others. While, Blitz Bazawule, the director of Beyoncé's Disney+ visual album 'Black Is King', will direct the film.

H.E.R has not revealed anything about her acting debut. Instead she is preparing for her first tour since the start of the pandemic. Recently, she received an Oscar for best original song for "Fight For You," from the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah.

The movie is scheduled to release on December 20, 2023.