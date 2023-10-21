Gwyneth Paltrow plans to quit Hollywood

21 October, 2023, 10:45 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gwyneth Paltrow says she plans to quit Hollywood after she sells her wellness and lifestyle company Goop. The Oscar-winning actor recently sat down with Bustle to talk about skincare, fashion and Goop.

Paltrow (51) added that she does not particularly enjoy her celebrity status and added she gets fulfillment from "creating, collaborating and being struck with new ideas."

When asked when she plans on selling her multi-million dollar company, Paltrow responded: "I have no idea. We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years." She teased she might pass the baton on her 55th birthday.

"I could never get attracted to the really rich guy... And I don't make choices to build value in the wrong way. I've always done independent films. I don't know. Money has never been my thing. It's never been my driver," she added.

 

Gwyneth Paltrow / Hollywood actor / acting

