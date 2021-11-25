Hayao Miyazaki coming out of retirement to create one last movie

Hayao Miyazaki, the creator of Studio Ghibli, is coming out of retirement for one final movie.

Miyazaki is most renowned for his animated films, which focus on Japanese culture, mythology and, in many cases, family.

'Spirited Away', 'Howl's Moving Castle' and 'Ponyo' are among the studio's most popular productions.

While nothing is known about the film at this time, Miyazaki describes it as "grand fantasy" in a recent interview with The New York Times.

It is based on a novel by Genzaburo Yoshino, called 'How Do You Live?'

Hayao Miyazaki. Photo: Collected

The story revolves around a young fifteen-year-old boy who is living in Tokyo following the loss of his father.

Despite this, Miyazaki informed his producing partner Suzuki that he thought he had one more story to tell less than a year after retiring. While How Do You Live? is Hayao Miyazaki's final film, his legacy has left an indelible mark on the filmmaking world.

Within a year of his retirement, Miyazaki informed Suzuki, his producing partner, that he believed he had one more story to tell.

While 'How Do You Live?' is Hayao Miyazaki's final film, his legacy has left an indelible mark on the filmmaking world.