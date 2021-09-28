Harbhajan Singh debuts as a lead actor in Tamil Film

Glitz

Harbhajan Singh debuts as a lead actor in Tamil Film

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh talks about making his Tamil film debut, and why he will always prioritise his game over anything else

Harbhajan Singh. Photo: Collected
Harbhajan Singh. Photo: Collected

After making his mark in cricket, Harbhajan Singh has tried his hand at a different ball game altogether, pun intended- acting.

While he did dabble with it here and there, the Tamil film "Friendship" recently marked his outing as a leading actor

Offers had been aplenty till now. "I was offered Punjabi films earlier with big producers. I know a few of them they said 'let's make a movie with you' I was too busy playing cricket, I didn't have time to get into all this, I never thought about it. I always thought this is not my cup of tea. Acting is also something people learn. I have obviously faced the live camera on field, I didn't have to think much but give authentic reaction. Here (in films) you have to actually get yourself into that zone," says the 41-year-old, currently in Abu Dhabi to play in the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

Doing a full-fledged film thus, was in his own words a 'challenge'. Singh says the language was also something he had to grasp. "I honestly just went with the flow, thinking let's just give it a try and see what happens. I never thought I will become an actor. My life has only been about cricket. Apart from it, I don't think there was anything else in my mind. If you don't try, you will never know. After 10 years you might regret saying 'I should've grabbed the opportunity'. I will not have that regret," asserts the cricketer.

Will he be open to taking up more films? Singh says he has already started getting more offers for Punjabi films. But he doesn't know if he will be able to do them. "One thing is for sure, cricket is my first priority, it's always been. Today whatever I am because of the game. Whatever I got in life, is because of it. I am getting films because I have established myself as Harbajan Singh, I am neither an outstanding actor nor I have extraordinary looks. Game has given me a name," he quips.

