EMK Center launches virtual exhibition ‘Magical Fantasy’

The virtual exhibition titled "Magical Fantasy (Coordination between the hand and the brain)", organised by EMK Center, has been launched on 5 September.

The exhibition depicting Human dependency on technologies, machines, and their rising loneliness are arranged on dark background with bright volume-based art at the front, according to a press release.

Dr Alak Roy, sculptor & teacher of Bengal Foundation, was present as the chief guest of the event.



He said, "The talented artists of this exhibition are united by their generation and divided by the uniqueness of their work. An artist has the power to control how much he wants to show through his works. These artists have expressed their personal outlooks, use of updated software, possession of technologies around us and its consequences perfectly."

The exhibition consists of artworks by multiple rising artists will continue until 30 September.

"Exhibition Magical Fantasy will open new doors of possibilities in contemporary visual art practice of Bangladesh," said project curator of the exhibition Subrata Das.

"Each of the artists participating in this exhibition is some of the most talented and promising visual artists among the young generation of Bangladesh who presented the characteristics of human beings, the diversity of human life and contemporary situations in some of the ideas that have been transformed into symbolic appearances," he added.

Artist Rasel Kanti Das, a contemporary artist and participant of the exhibition, displayed his artworks based on concurrent political situations and general scenarios.

Through his artworks, he showed political unrest and hindrance of human freedom, Rana plaza tragedy, human dependency on technologies and their surrounding loneliness.

Another artist Md Joynal Abedin Azad has done many constructive based works that mainly depicts how humans are getting dependent on machines and technologies; as a result, their emotions are reduced like robots.

Mujahid Musa, a sculptor by profession, expressed current situations assorted with personal experiences through his sculptures and arts.



One of his most appreciated works "Territorial Rest, 2020", which brought him the "Probin Jatiyo Charukola Exhibition Award – 2021", is exhibited in this exhibition.



About this work, Mujahid Musa said, "It was that time when Dhaka City Corporation was killing dogs because of their rising number instead of sheltering them. I was strongly against this act from DCC and created this artwork as my expression of protest."

For taking a virtual tour of this magical fantasy, visit https://emkcenter.org/exhibition