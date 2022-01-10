Global Islami Bank inaugurates 'Virtual Managers Conference’

Global Islami Bank Limited inaugurated a virtual conference with their branch managers on Monday (10 January) at the bank's head office.

The 3-day long "Virtual Managers Conference - 2022" is being conducted to review the current business position of the branches and analyse potential opportunities through utilisation of human resources, notes a press release.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated and presided over the conference.

Additional Managing Directors Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, along with divisional heads attended the conference.