Friends’ Cast Joins James Corden for Hilarious ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The Late Late Show With James Corden and the Friends cast

James Corden taped a clip for The Late Late Show With James Corden while filming HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, which includes a little Carpool Karaoke.

Corden, picks up each of the Friends cast members while driving a golf cart around the Warner Bros. property, the same site where the sitcom was produced, in the video posted on Wednesday, June 16.

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are the first to ask for a ride, followed by Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston and finally, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

After this segment, which also included Corden forgetting to put the brakes on when he parked the cart, the cast headed into Central Perk. Corden, meanwhile, walks around the set and gets emotional.