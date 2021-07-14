Courteney Cox scores first Emmy nomination for ‘Friends’

Courteney Cox was the only one of the six lead Friends stars who never scored an Emmy nomination during the hit show's original 10-season run.

Friends reunion. Photo: Collected
It's a big day for Friends cast as their reunion episode has received four Emmy nominations.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Friends: The Reunion, which was released in May this year, scored nomination for outstanding pre-recorded variety special -- eventually giving recognition to actor Courteney Cox.

Reportedly, Courteney, who rose to fame with her role of Monica Chandler, was the only one of the six lead Friends stars who never scored an Emmy nomination during the hit show's original 10-season run from 1994-2004.

After finding the show's name in the nomination list of 73rd Emmy Awards, Friends actors, including Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, took to their respective Instagram handles to express their happiness over the achievement.

Courtney posted a group picture of the whole cast from the sets of the reunion episode and wrote: "The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement."

"Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you.

"AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and we love you," Jennifer posted on Instagram Story.

The reunion episode is also nominated for production design and lighting design/direction for a variety special.

Mentioning the details about the nomination, David Schwimmer, popularly known for his role of Ross in Friends, wrote: "4 Emmy noms... Variety Special, Directing, Production Design and Lightning."

Lisa Kudrow, who brought smiles to our faces with her role of Pheobe in Friends, re-shared the post of Courteney on her Instagram Story.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends, which came to an end in 2004 after 10 seasons, revolved around the lives of six friends and how they tackle their problems with a dash of comedy. Actors Matt Leblanc and Matthew Perry were also a part of the hit sitcom.

