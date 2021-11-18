Farhan and Sarika to star in ‘Mayay Theko’

Farhan, Sarika Sabrin and Monira Mithu are all set to appear in the drama titled "Mayay Theko."

Written and directed by Mostafa Kamal Raz, the drama was shot amidst the scenic beauty of Sylhet's Beani Bazar. It follows the story of a pious mother and her beloved son residing in a rural area.

Monira Mithu will be seen essaying the role of mother while Musfiq R Farhan and Sarika Sabrin will star as the lead pair of the drama.

"Mayay Theko", produced under the banner of "Cinemawala", is slated to release this year on its YouTube channel.