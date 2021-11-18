Farhan and Sarika to star in ‘Mayay Theko’

Glitz

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:06 pm

Related News

Farhan and Sarika to star in ‘Mayay Theko’

'Mayay Theko' is slated to release this year on the “Cinemawala” YouTube channel

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:06 pm
Scene from the drama. Photo: Collected.
Scene from the drama. Photo: Collected.

Farhan, Sarika Sabrin and Monira Mithu are all set to appear in the drama titled "Mayay Theko."

Written and directed by Mostafa Kamal Raz, the drama was shot amidst the scenic beauty of Sylhet's Beani Bazar. It follows the story of a pious mother and her beloved son residing in a rural area.

Monira Mithu will be seen essaying the role of mother while Musfiq R Farhan and Sarika Sabrin will star as the lead pair of the drama.

"Mayay Theko", produced under the banner of "Cinemawala", is slated to release this year on its YouTube channel.

 

Mayay Theko / sarika sabrin / Monira Mithu / Musfiq R Farhan / Mostafa Kamal Raz / drama / Cinemawala Youtube

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

Now | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

14m | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

24m | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka