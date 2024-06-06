Unmochon returns to the stage

The localisation of Utpal Dutt's 'Raater Otithi' has always been contemporary and contextual. The drama is a testament of how the deprived and the egotistical pollute the society. It brings forth the story of unveiling the mask of these so-called 'pillars of society' through much tension and conflict.

'Unmochon' is a stage drama which follows this story while trying to answer questions like, if the big shots of society can be unmasked for who they truly are or not. The drama was played on 4 June, at the Experimental Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, performed by the group Bongorongo.

This same play was regularly staged back in 2005-06. It has made a return through Bongorongo nearly 20 years later and its relevance has hardly diminished. It has surely won the hearts of the viewers and will continue to do so.