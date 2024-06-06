Unmochon returns to the stage

Events

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 11:43 am

Related News

Unmochon returns to the stage

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 11:43 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The localisation of Utpal Dutt's 'Raater Otithi' has always been contemporary and contextual. The drama is a testament of how the deprived and the egotistical pollute the society. It brings forth the story of unveiling the mask of these so-called 'pillars of society' through much tension and conflict.

'Unmochon' is a stage drama which follows this story while trying to answer questions like, if the big shots of society can be unmasked for who they truly are or not. The drama was played on 4 June, at the Experimental Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, performed by the group Bongorongo.

This same play was regularly staged back in 2005-06. It has made a return through Bongorongo nearly 20 years later and its relevance has hardly diminished. It has surely won the hearts of the viewers and will continue to do so.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Splash

drama / Unmochon / play

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

2h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

5h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

5h | Videos
Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

17h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

17h | Videos
Is lab-grown meat able to meet demand?

Is lab-grown meat able to meet demand?

3h | Videos