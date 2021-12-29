Emma Watson recalls why she fell in love with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, he says ‘always had a soft spot for her’

Emma Watson has opened up about falling in love with Tom Felton on the sets of Harry Potter. Tom has revealed that he knew about her crush

Tom Felton and Emma Watson. Photo: Collected
Actor Emma Watson has recalled the day she 'just fell in love' with Harry Potter co-star, actor Tom Felton. Emma also revealed how she would check if he was on sets every day. Tom also said that he was aware of her crush on him and 'became very protective over her'.

Emma Watson along with Tom Felton will feature in a special reunion episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. The episode will stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. In the films, Emma played Hermione Granger and Tom essayed the role of one of the antagonists Draco Malfoy.

ET Canada quoted Emma saying during the reunion, "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it--I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, 'You're like my little sister'."

Speaking about it, Tom Felton said, "I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, 'Yeah, she had a crush on you'. I became very protective over her. Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day," he added. "There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."

Apart from Emma and Tom, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, along with other cast members and filmmakers will come together to celebrate 20 years of the franchise. Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) will also interact in the reunion episode.

 

