Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19, Will continue performing from home

Popular British musician Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19, but will continue performing from home.

The British singer-songwriter, who is set to release his fourth studio album = (equals) on 29 October, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the health update.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the singer-songwriter posted on Instagram on Sunday.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews / performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

The Shape of You singer played last week in London at the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and was expected to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe live to play new songs next week.

Sheeran has a number of other media commitments scheduled, including a guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live" on November 6. It is not immediately clear if he will be replaced or the appearance will be changed to a virtual one.