A documentary series on Bollywood's heartthrob Salman Khan?

Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood's biggest superstars even after three decades since his silver screen debut. His life is the kind that demands a tell-all book, a biopic or a documentary.

In fact, Salman has hogged media limelight pretty much since the beginning of his Bollywood career -- be it for his macho looks, rumoured affairs with heroines or "Being Human" off-screen image.

His 33-year-long journey in Bollywood will now be played in a special documentary series that will focus on his life from the beginning of his career, lesser-known facts to becoming a superstar, a report said.

The docu-series will be packed with interviews of his family members, his current and former co-stars, directors and producers, according to leading film portal 'Bollywood Hungama'.

The docu-series makers are already in talks with a leading OTT platform to premiere this ambitious project, the portal said.

Born as Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan in December 1965, the superstar has acted in over 80 films in his 33-year-long career. He is the third-richest Bollywood actor, with an estimated net worth of USD 360 million.

Apart from playing a range of popular roles from a romantic hero to a flashy action star, Salman is also a film producer.

Salman began his career in Bollywood in 1988, with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. But his real success came a year later after his award-winning performance in romantic blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya.

Action thriller Karan Arjun (1995), comedy film Biwi No 1 (1999) and the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) were his other commercial hits.

After a brief decline in his career graph in the 2000s, Salman achieved greater stardom in the 2010s by playing the lead role in action films like Dabangg (2010), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014) and Sultan (2016).

The 55-year-old is also a television presenter and runs a charity, Being Human Foundation.

But the bachelor has a dark side too -- one of his former girlfriends accused him of abusing her, and he was sentenced to five years imprisonment in 2018 for killing two black bucks, a protected antelope species, on a hunting trip. He is currently out on bail.