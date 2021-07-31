The Crown: Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton is your new queen

Glitz

Hindustan Times
31 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 11:44 am

Related News

The Crown: Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton is your new queen

Imelda Staunton is taken the baton from Olivia Colman in the upcoming two chapters from Queen Elizabeth II's life in Netflix drama The Crown

Hindustan Times
31 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 11:44 am
The Crown: Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton is the new queen. Photo: Collected
The Crown: Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton is the new queen. Photo: Collected

Actor Imelda Staunton looks the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth II in her first look picture from Netflix drama, The Crown. The veteran actor is best known for her portrayal of Professor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies.

Staunton is the latest star to take on the role of the Queen on the show, previously played by Emmy winner Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and then Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (season 3 and 4). She will be joined by Jonathan Pryce, who will play her husband, the late Prince Philip. The role was earlier played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzes.

Lesley Manville will take on the role of her sister, Princess Margaret, who was played by Vanessa Kirby in first two seasons and then by another Harry Potter alum, Helena Bonham Carter. Elizabeth Debicki of Tenet will play the new and older Diana, Princess of Wales. She was played by Emma Corrin in the fourth season.

The last season (like all those before it) earned praise from critics and audience for its emotional telling of Diana's story and the turmoil that forever surrounded the queen. The Hindustan Times review read, "The Crown, in its fourth season, continues to expand its horizons. It's hardly a character study of the Queen anymore, but a sweeping drama about one of the most tragic romances of the 20th century."

John Lee Miller is also set to play the UK Prime Minister - John Major for the penultimate fifth season. John Major led the country from 1990 to 1997. Gillian Anderson, who played Major's predecessor Margaret Thatcher for season four, won a Golden Globe for her performance.

The upcoming season of the show will see the royal family tackle the early 1990s -- a tumultuous time for the royals, which saw the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

The Crown / Harry Potter / Imelda Staunton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house