Neville doesn't long for Harry Potter

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:39 am

Matthew Lewis in Harry Potter. Photo: Collected
Matthew Lewis in Harry Potter. Photo: Collected

Matthew Lewis, known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, has expressed disinterest in reprising his character in the new television series set to premiere on Max in 2026. While open to the idea of exploring Neville as an adult, Lewis prefers to take on varied roles. 

"I'm not looking to return, but I wouldn't dismiss it," Lewis told People. "If it was Neville as an adult, that could be interesting."

Lewis emphasized his love for diverse roles, stating, "I got into acting because I have a short attention span. I've been a nurse, police officer, soldier, and wizard. I love not knowing what's next."

Daniel Radcliffe also expressed excitement to watch the series as a viewer, noting he believes a clean break is wise.
 

