BTS issued diplomatic passports for UN session

Glitz

BSS
19 September, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 12:33 pm

Related News

BTS issued diplomatic passports for UN session

BTS is credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and last year their label HYBE made a high-profile stock market debut

BSS
19 September, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 12:33 pm
BTS. Photo: Collected
BTS. Photo: Collected

K-pop sensation BTS have been granted diplomatic passports ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as they embark on their new roles as presidential special envoys, South Korea'spresidential office said.

The trailblazing septet have reached global superstardom, with their single "Dynamite" entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number one last year, making them the first South Korean act to top the US chart.

They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and last year their label HYBE made a high-profile stock market debut.

Now Seoul is looking to capitalise on the soft power they represent, with President Moon Jae-in appointing them as his special envoys for future generations and culture.

"It is a great honour to receive this title," BTS leader RM said at a Blue House ceremony Tuesday to present them with their red-covered diplomatic passports -- ordinary South Korean passports are green.

Moon told the members that many foreign leaders he meets break the ice by talking about them.

While on official business, they will enjoy privileges such as diplomatic immunity and exemption from airport inspections.

As special envoys, the group will deliver a speech during the Sustainable Development Goals Moment on Monday, ahead of the UN General Assembly, and a performance video will be played.

RM previously delivered an English-language speech on self-empowerment entitled "Speak Yourself" to the UNGA in 2018. Many reacted positively to BTS' new role, noting their impact on the

South's international standing.

"Thanks to BTS, the national image of South Korea has been greatly enhanced," said a commentator on Daum, the South's second-largest web portal. "They have done more work than hundreds of diplomats combined."

BTS / BTS Army / US special envoy / Passport / Music

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

19h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

19h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly