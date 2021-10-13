Branagh's 'Belfast' gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

Glitz

Reuters
13 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 12:06 pm

Related News

Branagh's 'Belfast' gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh takes audiences to the city of his birth and his childhood with the semi-autobiographical comedy drama "Belfast"

Reuters
13 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 12:06 pm
Snippet of Belfast. Photo: Toronto International Film Festival via The Wrap
Snippet of Belfast. Photo: Toronto International Film Festival via The Wrap

Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh takes audiences to the city of his birth and his childhood with the semi-autobiographical comedy drama "Belfast" which had its European premiere at the London Film Festival on Tuesday.

The mainly black-and-white film centres around nine-year-old Buddy and his family, who live in a working-class neighbourhood of North Belfast where Protestants and Catholics live side-by-side.

Belfast. Photo: Collected
Belfast. Photo: Collected

Set in 1969 at the onset of Northern Ireland's three decades of conflict called the "Troubles", Bobby's carefree childhood days come to an abrupt end when tensions erupt in riots on his doorstep, and money and health issues threaten the tranquil family life indoors.

"It's a story that happened to me really when I was about nine years old and it changed my life forever when a moment of violent change affected my identity and my home and my family and this is the story of that change," Branagh told Reuters on the red carpet, adding that reliving the memories while making and promoting the movie "was and is very emotional".

Director Kenneth Branagh and his wife Lindsay Brunnock arrive at a screening of the film &quot;Belfast&quot; as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Director Kenneth Branagh and his wife Lindsay Brunnock arrive at a screening of the film "Belfast" as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Belfast is all Buddy knows and to his horror, his parents, played by Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, begin to contemplate a fresh start abroad. As his life is turned upside down, his grandparents, portrayed by Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds, help maintain a sense of normalcy with their warmth and wit.

"I know what that means, to put family first. My whole ethos and my whole life I've put my family first," said Dornan, who grew up in the outskirts of Belfast.

Since winning the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, "Belfast" has become an early Oscar frontrunner.

"At the moment, we are so happy that the film looks like it might reach an audience, that it's punching above its weight," said Branagh, 60, when asked about the Oscar buzz.

"Finding an audience is the main thing ... Anything north of that is a dazzling piece of fairy dust."

"Belfast" opens in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 12.

Belfast / Hollywood / Kenneth Branagh / Black and White film / London Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case