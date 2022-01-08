Book on Haider Rizvi’s films unveiled

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:35 pm

Book on filmmaker Syed Ali Haider Rizvi's works titled "Haider Rizvi: Cineloker Porompurush" unveiled at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Saturday.

Pandora's Box published the book edited by Razib Ahsan, also a promising filmmaker.

Eminent actor and Member of Parliament Asaduzzaman Noor, Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi, Director Morshedul Islam, and Dramatist Ramendu Majumder, among others, were present at the event.

Participants enjoyed two films directed by Haider Rizvi – Prussian Officers and Nursery Rhythms.

Haider Rizvi completed his graduation from Actors Studio in England in 1966, and later, he studied at the Lodz Film School in Poland on film direction.  He made several documentaries, fiction films, and TV series in Poland.  

Rizvi got the opportunity to work with eminent filmmaker Andrei Wajda, and several others. He also worked in BTV (PTV before independence) and a private television channel.

Currently, Haider Rizvi is teaching filmmaking in different public and private universities, including Dhaka University.

