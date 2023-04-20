Eid entertainment business: YouTube new kids on the block

YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of Covid-19. Photo: Collected

Just two decades ago, entertainment during Eid meant watching new movies released in the theatres across the country. However, the closure of theatres one after another in the past decade has led audiences to depend on TV channels for Eid entertainment.

But now, another trend is emerging – Eid dramas produced solely for the online platform YouTube. Could these YouTube originals give TV dramas a run for their money?

Dramas slated only for release on YouTube have been produced for the past few years and just like TV channels, Eid is a peak season for these.

This Eid, exclusive plays will be aired on at least 20 YouTube channels. Among them, YouTube channel CMV alone will air 15 dramas, with a production budget of Tk1 crore. And these dramas also regularly star top TV actors.

Although the total budget for YouTube-only dramas is difficult to estimate, insiders say this Eid's budget is close to Tk3 crore. The estimated budget for TV dramas this Eid is Tk14 crore, and that of OTT platforms is Tk2 crore.

SK Shahed Ali Pappu, owner of CMV, said their Eid dramas this year will feature big names like Apurbo, Niloy Alamgir and Keya Payel. He added that the budget for each of the dramas is very similar to those produced by TV channels – Tk4 lakh to Tk13 lakh.

"Previously, it was difficult to earn money through YouTube dramas, but now, through sponsorships, we can earn good money throughout the year. What gives us an edge over our TV counterparts is that the dramas are always available online and can be watched by anyone on a smart device whenever they choose to," Pappu explained.

Dhrubo TV is another popular YouTube channel that produces original dramas. Omar Faruq, Dhrubo TV's assistant general manager, said while it was difficult to make profits when the channel first launched in 2017, they no longer run on losses.

Asked whether YouTube dramas could compete against TV channels, Abdul Alim, producer of Deepto TV's long-running daily soap "Bokulpur", said, "Since YouTube original dramas began to be produced, competition has indeed gone up. But that has improved quality across the board. Although YouTube dramas target views, TV dramas focus on good stories and glamour."

He added that revenue fell for TV dramas not because of content on alternative platforms, rather because of low ad rates and too many TV channels.

In this regard, general secretary of Television Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) Saju Muntasher said good budget dramas are airing on YouTUbe nowadays.

"With proper supervision, I think the YouTube-centric drama business will also reach a strong position," he added.

However, TV channels still reign supreme when it comes to the sheer volume of dramas being produced. This Eid, about 326 new dramas are expected to air on TV.

Kamruzzaman Babu, head of program department of Nagarik TV, said, "We have only overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. But drama production is quite active compared to the last few years. Almost everyone is working. As far as I know, the investment has increased this Eid, which is positive news for our industry."

Drama producer Manowar Pathan, president of Telepab, said the slump in TV dramas may finally be over from this Eid as the amount of investment has increased.

Meanwhile, the few surviving theatres are also looking forward to Eid. So far, 11 movies are expected to be released this Eid. However, producer association leaders say that in the end, four or five movies may not be released on Eid.

The production cost of the movies that are on the release list is around Tk10 crore.

In this regard, senior producer and member of Film Censor Board Khorshed Alam Khosru said, "Compared to the last few years, there are more movies and big budget movies this Eid. This is definitely a positive thing. But due to the low number of cinema halls, it will be difficult for the producers to make good returns."

Bangladesh had around 1,200 theatres in the past, but now only about a 100 are operational during Eid. Throughout the year, only 45 to 50 stay open.