Bangladeshi-Irish Singer Joy Elizabeth Akhtar Crookes’ song featured on FIFA 22 original soundtrack

Bangladeshi-Irish Singer Joy Elizabeth Akhter Crookes' song "Feet don't fail me now" from her debut album "Skin" got featured on the latest FIFA original soundtrack.

Joy Crookes was born to a Bangladeshi mother and an Irish father from Dublin.

Joy Crookes with her parents. Photo: Instagram

The singer who has been rising to the peak of popularity came fourth on BBC Music's Sound of 2020. She was also shortlisted for the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Brit Award.

The Rising Star Award, given by the British Phonographic industry, is an annual celebration of British and international music.

The musician dazaaled in a brtight yellow lehenga at the 2020 BRIT Awards to honour her heritage.

In an interview with BBC the singer said that she "was ridiculed" for the way she would look and dress, or for the traditional music she would listen to. She was even told that she "smells of curry".

Joy stepped into the limelight as a teenager by posting a cover of "Hit The Road Jack" to her YouTube channel

She wants to be heard afar through her songs. The type of music Joy curates mirrors her personality and stories.

In the song "When You Were Mine", "I wrote about my first love that ended up being with a man after we broke up", penned Joy in her social media handle.

Joy Crookes. Photo: Instagram

Despite living in south London, the singer celebrates her half-Bangladeshi and half-Irish identity.

To commemorate the 50 years of independence, the 22-year-old singer voiced the popular Bangla song "Ei Raat Tomar Amar" which aired on 26th March 2021 on BBC Asian Network.

Video of Joy Crookes - Ei Raat Tomar Amar (Bangladesh at 50)

Earlier, Joy was featured on PES 2021 with her single "Hurts"