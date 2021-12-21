Alliance Francaise de Dhaka hosts discussion on La Paix et l’Harmonie: Sept poèmes dédicacés à Sheikh Hasina

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka hosted a discussion and cultural event on La Paix et l'Harmonie: Sept poèmes dédicacés à Sheikh Hasina —French edition of the book Peace and Harmony, edited by Anis Mohammad and published by Gourob Prokashon on Monday, 20 December 2021.

Prof. Dr Gowher Rizvi, Advisor to Honourable Prime Minister on International Relation Affairs attended the event as the chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy

While M. Azizur Rahman, Former Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commission, Bangladesh, Mr. Shah Sayed Kamal, Former President, France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCIFB), Dr Abul Azad, Chairman, Liberation War Affairs Academy Trust, Kamrul Islam, General Secretary, Bangiya Society for Literature and Culture also attended the event as the special guests, notes a press release.

Monira Parveen Happy, assistant professor, Department of Dance, University of Dhaka performed dance with the recitation of the poem 'Sheikh Hasina: Symbol of World Humanity` written by Poet Anis Mohammad.