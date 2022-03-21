Alliance Française, ASD to host art exhibition

The exhibition will be open to all till 1 April 2022

An art from `Bangladesh in My Eyes’ exhibition. Photo: Courtesy
Alliance Française de Dhaka and Action for Social Development (ASD) will host an art exhibition on the occasion of Francophonie Week

The exhibition, done by the children of ASD, will be held on Tuesday (22 March) at 5:30 pm in Galerie Zoom, Alliance Française de Dhaka.

The ASD children will also hold a theatrical performance titled 'Let's Go Alone', said a press release on Monday (21 March).

The art exhibition 'Bangladesh in My Eyes' includes 20 paintings where these disadvantaged children have painted a positive image of Bangladesh through their lenses.

The children will stage a theatrical performance chronicling issues regarding children including child marriage, trafficking, and harassment in the workplace.

The play has been directed by a team of DCHR project officials along with the children of AnandNibas.

The exhibition will be open to all till 1 April 2022.

According to the media release, Action for Social Development (ASD) is a non-profit organisation founded in 1988.

Since 2012, a special project called Development of Children at High Risk has been implemented with the financial support of ASD and Bread for the World, Germany.

The project includes pre-primary education for slum children, drop-in-centre (DIC) for improving the quality of life for street children, learning and recreation centre for working children, development of domestic children and advocacy and networking activities for implementing child rights.

