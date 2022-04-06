Alliance Française de Dhaka to showcase ‘Sur le champ’ today

Alliance Française de Dhaka is set to showcase the theatrical performance "Sur le champ" at Auditorium Nouvelle Vague on Wednesday (6 April) at 4 pm.

Sur le champ revolves around a very ancient history in India where a prince is afflicted by war that destroys his family and his people, said a press release.

The story also follows two clowns who talk about the meaning of life, the reality of happiness, and the ability to act in our present world.

The performance features Didier Galas and Jean Paul Sermadiras who arouse deep spiritual question through their acting.

Jean-Paul Sermadiras earned a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Paris. Meanwhile, Didier Galas is an actor and stage director who represents Japanese and Chinese theater techniques are spread through his artistic identity.