‘Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality’ reveals new release date with gameplay trailer

Maze Theory, in partnership with BBC Studios, has released a gameplay trailer ahead of the launch of their upcoming game, "Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality."

The game itself is set to release on 14 October. Just Add Water also served as game developer on the project.

'Edge of Reality' will be an expansion of the original story that takes place in "Doctor Who: The Edge of Time" from 2019, where players travel across the universe in the TARDIS and visit different alien locations to find out what is controlling the Reality Virus, a virus that can rip apart time.

It was played in VR format which offered a spooky and exciting immersive experience for players.

'Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality' continues the story but introduces its own fresh perspective. It will contain new environments full of easter eggs from the hit television series and an all-new nemesis.

Old and familiar villains will also be a part of this sci-fi experience with the return of classic Doctor Who monsters, such as Daleks, Weeping Angels and Cybermen.

This adventure will follow players as they join two Doctors - the Tenth Doctor (voiced by David Tennant) and the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker).

The story is still told from a first-person narrative that keeps the immersion of its predecessor.

The game will be available for purchase on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.