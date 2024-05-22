Railway introduces sleeper coaches on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route

Transport

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:02 pm

Related News

Railway introduces sleeper coaches on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route

Tickets, sold 10 days in advance, now include AC berths and AC seats starting from 1 June

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:02 pm
Representational image of a train on track. Photo: Collected
Representational image of a train on track. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Railway has introduced sleeper coaches on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, aiming to provide a more comfortable service to passengers for the long journey, which usually takes up to nine hours.

Previously, these trains only had AC and non-AC chair coaches. Tickets, sold 10 days in advance, now include AC berths and AC seats starting from 1 June, according to the Bangladesh Railway's website for purchasing tickets. 

The night train, Cox's Bazar Express, now offers AC berths, featuring six double cabins and 15 single cabins, allowing passengers to sleep.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Screenshot
Photo: Screenshot

Double cabins accommodate four seats, and single cabins have two seats, with a fare of Tk2,380 including VAT.

The daytime Parjatak Express features AC seats, with 12 double cabins and nine single cabins. Each double cabin has six seats, and each single cabin has three seats. 

However, these seats are not for lying down, with a fare of Tk1,590 including VAT.

This update follows the reconfiguration of train racks on 13 May, adding three air-conditioned sleeper cars to each train.

Bangladesh

Dhaka-Cox's Bazar Train / Bangladesh Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

6h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

6h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

18m | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

43m | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

1h | Videos
Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

1h | Videos