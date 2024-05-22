Railway introduces sleeper coaches on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route

The Bangladesh Railway has introduced sleeper coaches on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, aiming to provide a more comfortable service to passengers for the long journey, which usually takes up to nine hours.

Previously, these trains only had AC and non-AC chair coaches. Tickets, sold 10 days in advance, now include AC berths and AC seats starting from 1 June, according to the Bangladesh Railway's website for purchasing tickets.

The night train, Cox's Bazar Express, now offers AC berths, featuring six double cabins and 15 single cabins, allowing passengers to sleep.

Photo: Screenshot

Double cabins accommodate four seats, and single cabins have two seats, with a fare of Tk2,380 including VAT.

The daytime Parjatak Express features AC seats, with 12 double cabins and nine single cabins. Each double cabin has six seats, and each single cabin has three seats.

However, these seats are not for lying down, with a fare of Tk1,590 including VAT.

This update follows the reconfiguration of train racks on 13 May, adding three air-conditioned sleeper cars to each train.