Rancon Motors signs MoU with Genex Infrastructure to set up eq charging stations

Rancon Motors Ltd (general distributor of Mercedes-Benz) is partnering with Genex Infrastructure Ltd to set up nationwide EQ charging station. Mercedes-Benz Dhaka is planning to launch its EQ lineups by April 2024 with 5 different models.

For smooth operation and ensuring ease of customers' life Genex and Rancon are planning to set up charging stations nationwide before the launch of the EQ cars. Initially, 7 EQ charging stations in Dhaka and 14 EQ charging stations will be established in important locations across the country by April 2024.

The MoU signing ceremony was held recently at Mercedes-Benz showroom in Rangs Babylonia Tower on 12th February, 2023 at Tejgaon I/A, reads a press release.

To represent Rancon Motors Limited Imran Zaman Khan, Divisional Director; Redwanul Zia, Chief Executive Officer; Chowdhury Md Nabil Hasan, Head of Marketing; were present and Mr. Syed Shafiqul Hassan, COO; Mahmudul Hasan Lorance, Deputy General Manager-Finance; Pallab Kumar Paul, Sr Manager (Solution and R&D); Ghalib Mohammad Karim, Assistant Manager Business Engagement of Genex Infrastructure Ltd were actively present at the event.

Bangladesh is an ideal country for EV vehicles, as usual journey routes are not more than 300km. All EQ lineup vehicles from Mercedes has an advertised range of over 450km-650km/charge. For that, Mercedes-Benz and Genex Infrastructure Ltd will set up 21 EQ Charging stations nationwide covering premium hotels, tourist destinations, highway restaurants, shopping malls and critical commercial areas.

Through this move, Rancon Motors is reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and bringing cutting-edge electric mobility to the discerning customers in Bangladesh.

According to experts, electric vehicles are widely deemed as the promising technology in sustainable transportation field, again less import duty and reduced fuel cost is a key factor for customers to move forward to own electric vehicles.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) sources, the "Electric Vehicle Charging Guidelines" have been prepared to provide a framework to establish a wide network of charging stations across the country. Bangladesh government is also supporting this and taking it as priority for future automotive transformation. As a result, this initiative of Rancon Motors Limited is also helping to support government vision.

During the event Imran Zaman Khan, Divisional Director of Rancon Motors Limited said, "We are all working together to achieve the goal of Smart Bangladesh. Our aim is to work towards increasing the penetration of electric vehicles in Bangladesh and ensure a seamless and convenient experience for our customers through charging stations." Mahmudul Hasan Lorance, Deputy General Manager, Genex Infrastructure Limited said, "As more people start using electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations will increase. Our skilled and dedicated EPC team is ready to complete the project properly for a seamless customer experience."

