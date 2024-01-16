7 injured as microbus overturns on Bangabandhu tunnel approach road

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 01:50 pm

The microbus has been seized and legal proceedings are underway over the incident, said police.

Microbus overturned at the approach road of Bangabandhu Tunnel on 16 January 2024. Photo: TBS
Microbus overturned at the approach road of Bangabandhu Tunnel on 16 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Seven people including a Navy official, who is in charge of the security of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel, were injured when a speeding microbus lost control and hit a road divider before overturning on the approach road of the tunnel.

The incident took place on the approach road at the Anwara end of the tunnel at 6:30am today (16 January).

The injured are identified as security personnel and Navy member Gazi Mahbubur Rahman Roni, microbus driver Rubel, passengers Ali Mortuza, Rashedul Islam, Farhana, Munna and Kanti.

According to police, three of the injured people were in critical condition, with Roni being transferred to Chittagong Metropolitan Hospital and the others to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Anwara police station Inspector (Investigation) Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "The incident occurred around 6:30am near the entry point of the connecting road at the Anwara end of the tunnel. The microbus, travelling from Cox's Bazar, was recklessly speeding. It first hit the security box and overturned upon hitting the road divider.

"Police have seized the microbus, and legal proceedings are underway over the incident," he added.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority Assistant Engineer Tanveer Rifa, who is in charge of the tunnel, told TBS, "The vehicle possibly lost control, resulting in the accident. Dense fog during that time could have contributed to the incident along with over speeding."

"The vehicle has been cleared from the road, and traffic has returned to its normal flow," he further stated.

