Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Wheels

Rahbar Al Haq
16 July, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:00 am

The new six-seat luxury SUV runs on the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS

Rahbar Al Haq
16 July, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:00 am

Huawei, in partnership with Chinese car brand AITO, has launched its newest flagship vehicle, AITO M7.

Short for "Adding Intelligence to Auto", AITO is jointly run by Huawei and Chinese Automaker giant Seres. The M7 is the second car to debut under the marque, the previous model being the five-seat AITO M5.

The new six-seat luxury SUV spots a conventional design and features various high-end luxury amenities such as a 19-speaker audio system, zero gravity seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large landscape-oriented 15.6-inch infotainment screen running Huawei's proprietary HarmonyOS operating system.

Powering the car is a 125Hp 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder connected to the Huawei DriveONE electric drive system.  

The entry-level model has a single electric motor at the rear, making 272 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, while the flagship variant comes equipped with two electric motors to produce a combined 449 hp and 487 lb-ft. 

The single motor is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, while the AWD cuts that down to a mere 4.8 seconds.

The base model of the Aito M7 costs around $47,780, with the top-of-the-line model selling for as high as $56,720.

