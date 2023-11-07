Kia to launch automobile technical training programme in Bangladesh

Officials of Kia Corporation and Meghna Automobiles Limited at an agreement signing ceremony on Tuesday (7 November). Photo: Courtey

South Korean automobile giant Kia Corporation, before starting local assembling of its cars early next year, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its local partner Meghna Automobiles Limited on Tuesday to start an automobile technical training programme in the country.

Bangladeshi automobile engineers and technicians would benefit from the training as the sector faces a scarcity of trained human resources, said Meghna Automobiles officials.

Meghna Automobiles Deputy General Manager Khawza Masudur Rahman told TBS the two groups together would build an automobile technical training institute in Bangladesh, before the local Kia assembling plant, being built as a joint venture, starts commercial production early next year.

To facilitate comprehensive training, Kia Corporation has generously donated one unit of each of the car models to be assembled here in Bangladesh alongside a full set of training equipment and its own virtual reality technology for the training institute.

Meghna Automobiles officials also said the planned institute eyes a massive improvement in the automobile skills in Bangladesh, while it would collaborate with local engineering universities.

Meghna Automobiles, already having a group of Kia-trained engineers who are contributing a lot to the training for trainers in the region, would also contribute more to the local training, Kia regional team hoped.

However, Kia Corporation remained open to the possibility of conducting training sessions in Bangladesh if Meghna Automobiles decided to request for, according to Meghna Automobiles that has been working as the distributor of Kia cars in Bangladesh.

Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh First Secretary Yang Min Seo, Meghna Automobiles Director Rashiqur Rahman Mahin, Kia Head of Ownership Business Group DH Hwang, State-owned car assembler Pragoti Industries Limited's Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad, former member of parliament Aktaruzzaman, Kia APAC region's Vice President Dato Samson Anand George, Coordinating Director Jay Park, Kia Headquarters Senior Manager Alex Kim were among the participants at the signing ceremony.

Earlier this year, another Korean car giant Hyundai started local painting and assembling of its cars in the country at a hi-tech park in Gazipur by homegrown Fair Technology.

The local plant fuelled Hyundai car sales in Bangladesh as the government is imposing less duties and taxes for the locally made units.

Meghna Automobiles is planning for local assembling of four Kia models and three would be for the public and one would be sold to the government via Pragati Industries.