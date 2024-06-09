2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

When it comes to pickup trucks, there are a lot of options from Japanese and Chinese brands in the market, with sky-high prices. Enter the Hunter, a bold new contender from Changan – a brand that only launched in Bangladesh last year and that's set to redefine the segment with its remarkable value proposition.

At the time of writing, the Hunter is priced at Tk54 lakh, which makes it a steal compared to its rivals, offering features and performance that belie its cost.

Despite being a fresh face here, the Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. (CCAG) is no newcomer to the automotive world. Founded in 1862, the state-owned brand is China's oldest automobile manufacturer, with a wealth of experience and a commitment to quality.

For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in the striking 'Electric Blue' shade of our review unit. The bold front grille proudly boasts the Changan logo, while it comes with metal skid plates on both the front and rear for off-road duties.

Given its focus towards utility, it features projection headlights to ensure good illumination. Sitting on 18-inch rims wrapped in massive Giti 265/80 4x4 tyres, its height extends up to 1.875 metres. During our drive, we drew curious glances and questions from intrigued bypassers.

The rear features skid plates and a sophisticated taillight design, while proudly boasting the Changan brand name. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Arguably, the main reason one gets a truck is its rear flatbed. Although we don't have actual figures for its dimensions, the Hunter's flatbed is similar to the competition and can transport everything from construction materials to even your livestock for Eid Ul-Adha duties!

Furthermore, the flatbed even features a 12V socket and hooks on all sides that can be used to attach nets or a tarp cover.

Stepping inside, the Hunter continues to impress. While it's made to look rugged with the plastic dashboard and nickel bits, there's adequate soft touch materials where there needs to be, like the door panels.

The plush leather seats in front offer good lumbar support and are powered. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The plush perforated leather seats are powered in front while the rear comes with a central armrest and AC vents. Being a truck, there are grab rails everywhere for passengers' safety and convenience. Overall, there's commendable headroom and good lumbar support but the rear passengers will struggle with legroom.

The dashboard features physical buttons instead of incorporating into the infotainment. While there's Bluetooth pairing, it lacks either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and has audio quality that lacks bass and is only crisp enough for calls— focusing on function over form. However, there are two USB ports in front and another in the rear.

Getting to the driver seat, the leather-wrapped steering wheel makes the truck feel quite premium. It even features media controls and cruise control, and a sporty semi-digital instrument cluster behind.

The large infotainment looks modern and supports Bluetooth connectivity. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Viewing angles are excellent, easing navigation through crowded city streets, further enhanced by the high-quality rear camera and parking sensors.

Pressing the throttle for the first time, the Hunter felt a little sluggish, as expected from a heavy diesel truck. However, the party started within 3,000 rpm when the turbo kicked in.

Under the hood, the Hunter boasts a 2,000cc turbo diesel engine paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, producing a maximum of 110 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of torque. Once the turbo kicks in, the Hunter effortlessly speeds up to 140 km/h. The acceleration is further improved with Sport mode or when using the tiptronic gear system.

The 2,000cc turbocharged diesel engine becomes exciting after 3,000 rpm. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The suspension is quite stiff over bumps. Given its mammoth size however, it will still feel boaty during lane changes, although having a much better ride quality overall than models like the Toyota Prado.

Unfortunately, we couldn't test its capabilities off-tarmac during our short drive. Though, we once ventured off-road for a photo shoot, activating its four-wheel drive system and locking the differential. We were impressed by the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Descent Control which kept the truck stable and controlled, even on wet, muddy terrain.

During our drive, the Hunter showed a fuel economy of 8.1 km/l in the cluster, being driven mostly in two-wheel drive. This means, with its 80-litre fuel tank, the Hunter can easily do a Dhaka-Chattogram road trip and back without stopping for refuels!

Overall, at Tk54 lakh, the Hunter offers quite a lot in terms of features, ergonomics and performance. With a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty, it's an option worth looking into, not only for corporates but for anyone who wants to get a unique vehicle for Bangladeshi standards, without much compromises. Not to mention the added benefit of low Annual Income Tax of a truck.

Specifications:

Engine: 2000cc D20TCID Turbo Diesel

Transmission: DCT

Max. Power: 110 hp at 4,000 rpm

Max. Torque: 350 Nm

Price: Tk54 lakh