Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Maxus D90 is one of the latest offerings in the seven-seater 4x4 SUV segment in Bangladesh. Sold as the MG Gloster in many countries including India, the model is available through Morris Garage Bangladesh as a capable alternative to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado — the sole dominator of the segment for decades.

Compared to the Prado, the D90 has its unique perks — more modern features, a warranty of five years or 100,000km, and a 2000cc turbocharged engine, which translates to a comparatively lower annual income tax. Hence, the TBS Wheels team decided to delve into the experience of driving one for a day, both on-road and off it, to uncover what sets it apart from the rest.

The D90 misses out on MG’s common design elements like 3D lights and angular lines making it easily blend in with the traffic, which can be a good or a bad thing depending on the user.

Despite being a part of MG's lineup, it is clearly tamer than the other models. Designed for utility, it misses out on MG's common design elements like 3D lights and angular lines, which gives the other models their sporty stance. It's still a decent car to look at but the lack of luxury design bits will make it blend in with the traffic easily, which can be a good or a bad thing depending on the user.

However, the interior completely makes up for it with luxury and features.

The dashboard is wrapped in soft touch leather and features a 12.3 inch screen in the centre. Photo: Akif Hamid

The D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and all three rows have adequate legroom and headroom. A full-sized panoramic sunroof makes the interior feel even bigger. The panels are a blend of soft touch material and wooden trims that add a premium touch to the vehicle.

It offers dual climate control that can also be adjusted from the second row seats and offers individual AC vents for all three rows. Below the second row A/C panel, there's even a 150W 220V socket — a feature very unique to the D90 in this market.

The heated steering wheel is a pleasant touch of luxury. It is also carried over to the first and second row seats, which support both heating and cooling.

The full-sized panoramic sunroof makes the already roomy interior feel even bigger. Photo: Akif Hamid

A 12.3-inch screen comes as standard for the infotainment system which supports both wired Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto with seamless access to control various vehicle features including climate control and access to 360° cameras. It has physical buttons as well — a testament to its practicality.

Getting behind the steering wheel, I was greeted with a rather sporty instrument cluster with an intuitive LCD screen in the centre to display vehicle information.

The 2.0L turbo engine produces 165 kW and 350 Nm of torque. Photo: Akif Hamid

The D90 is powered by a 2000cc turbocharged engine paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission, which produces a maximum power of 165 kW and 360 Nm of Maxim torque. The SUV is quick to respond to the throttle despite and ensures decent torque at low revs per minute. The safety feature of notifying users about speeds above 60 km/h can surely feel annoying but it can be turned off.

The ride quality was decent as the suspension easily breezed through uneven roads at 30 km/h in Bashundhara R/A. The SUV was surprisingly responsive to the touch of the light feeling steering wheel yet ensured more comfort than other models in its class. Perhaps the large 19-inch standard rims wrapped in Continental tires resulted in the improved handling. The brakes were also surprisingly good, considering the size of the car.

The 19-inch rims with bulky tyres ensure great steering response without sacrificing comfort. Photo: Akif Hamid

A volume knob like regulator in the centre console is used to change driving modes based on the surface. We changed it from 'Eco' to 'Sand' when we drove it through a construction site. The car instantly had its torque reduced and its power increased to reduce wheelspin and be safely driven on the surface.

Other driving modes include 'Snow', 'Mud', 'Rock' and even 'Sports'. The transmission also comes with manumatic setup, which significantly improves acceleration if used to overtake on the highway.

All in all, the Maxus D90 is a capable 4x4 focusing more on the 'utility' bit of the SUV, thus rightfully serving the purpose it has been designed for. It offers a spacious feature-packed interior designed with practicality in mind while being adequately set up to not feel underpaid.

Priced at Tk95 lakh, it is probably the only vehicle of its class under the Tk1 crore mark. The model is available in four different colours — black, white, navy blue and grey. All D90s will come with six free after sales service sessions from MG Bangladesh.

Specifications:

Engine: 2000cc Turbo

Transmission: 6-speed Automatic

Power: 165 kW at 5300 rpm

Torque: 350 Nm at 3000 rpm

Price: Tk95 lakh