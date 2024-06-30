Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

In 1996, Lexus embarked on a journey into the luxury SUV realm by introducing the LX series, a line born from the revered Toyota Land Cruiser. Promising a blend of luxury and rugged capability, the LX series quickly garnered acclaim, with the LX570 emerging as a torchbearer for uncompromising luxury and off-road prowess.

As Lexus prepares to bid farewell to its stalwart LX570, making way for the LX600, the automotive world is treated to a grand farewell in the form of the LX570S. This special edition pays homage to the legacy of the LX series injecting a fresh blend of style and performance.

The 570S comes in two exclusive colours: Sonic Quartz and Starlight Black. Unlike a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes.

At first glance, it commands attention with its elegant exterior. A hallmark of Lexus design, the spindle grille boasts a block-mesh insert that exudes boldness. Approximately 70 gloss-black 'blocks' adorn the grill (yes we felt the need to count them!), strategically angled to evoke a sense of dynamic forward motion.

For the 570s, the rear lower bumper is also redesigned with a more angular prospect. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Both the front and rear bumper received a subtle yet sportier revision, having a more angular prospect. A moulded 'S' badge adorns the tailgate, signalling the exclusivity of this variant.

Step inside, and the 570S envelops you in luxury. In this unit, the interior boasts a rich burgundy colour named Garnet, complemented by Shimamoku Grey insets, creating an ambience of elegance and sophistication.

It embodies mainly three things: functionality, luxury, and build quality.

In terms of functionality, the interior is a festival of buttons. Although, presented in an organised fashion for easy operation.

At the centre of the dash, right below the infotainment, lies an analogue clock that's designed with precision similar to luxury watches.

The interior in Garnet trim, complemented by Shimamoku Grey trim bits, create an ambiance of elegance and sophistication. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

As it is a full-sized SUV, it has three rows of seats. The front and middle row seats offer heated and cooled functionalities to aid the occupants' comfort. The middle row gets an extra treat in the form of two big screens for entertainment, making it perfect for road trips. Additionally, there is a refrigerator under the driver's armrest.

The third-row seats, when not used, can be folded to maximise trunk storage. The trunk door also features a split opening, meaning you can open half of it or the whole door as per your need.

Overall, the interior is certainly a classy place to be in and very fitting for a flagship SUV from Lexus.

The second row passengers get their own infotainment screens. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

The only downside, however, is the 12.3-inch infotainment system. It lacks a touchscreen panel and rather uses a separate control unit for navigation that operates like a mouse, which feels backdated. Besides, this JDM (Japanese Domestic Model) variant neither supports Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto which should be standard in a flagship Lexus.

Powering the Lexus is a 3UR-FE 5700cc V8 engine, delivering maximum power and torque of 370 hp and 530 Nm respectively, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Despite its robust performance credentials, the LX570S is meant to glide effortlessly with every pull. It achieves this with Lexus's new front and rear performance dampers, enhancing stability and offering one of the smoothest rides in its class, without compromising handling.

The centre console features all the controls for powertrain and ventilation. PHOTO: Asif ChowdhuryPHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

As the curtains draw on the LX570, this special edition LX570S stands as a testament to Lexus's dedication towards pushing boundaries and redefining luxury in the SUV segment.

The presence of a V8 engine may evoke notions of brute power but it delivers this power with unparalleled smoothness, embodying Lexus's commitment to luxury and refinement.

With its striking design, sumptuous interior and exhilarating performance the LX570S bids farewell to an icon in style.

Specifications

Engine: 5700cc 3UR-FE

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Max. Power: 370 bhp at 5,600 rpm

Max. Torque: 530 Nm at 3,200 rpm

Price: Tk6.1 Crore (Approx.)