N&N Study Abroad to organise study fair on 4 February

N&N Study Abroad is going to organise a comprehensive study abroad fair on 4 February at the Hotel Westin Dhaka.

The event promises to be an invaluable opportunity for students and parents to interact directly with representatives from renowned universities in Australia, Canada, and the UK, reads a press release.

The study fair will offer a platform for aspiring students to gather crucial information on entry requirements, scholarships, accommodation options abroad, and visa procedures.

Participating universities will be available to provide insights and answer queries, enabling attendees to make informed decisions about their academic pursuits.