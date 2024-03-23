Somali pirates to face trial after India navy capture

World+Biz

Deutsche Welle
23 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 01:52 pm

Related News

Somali pirates to face trial after India navy capture

The Indian navy captured the suspects on the MV Ruen that was hijacked by pirates of Somalia. They will be prosecuted in India, a departure from recent practices of dealing with pirates

Deutsche Welle
23 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 01:52 pm
The Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen seized by Somali pirates, which was intercepted by the Indian Navy, is pictured at sea, in this handout photo released on March 16, 2024. SpokespersonNavy via X /Handout via REUTERS
The Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen seized by Somali pirates, which was intercepted by the Indian Navy, is pictured at sea, in this handout photo released on March 16, 2024. SpokespersonNavy via X /Handout via REUTERS

Thirty-five suspected Somali pirates arrived in Mumbai aboard the Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata on Saturday. 

They were apprehended in a daring high-seas Indian naval operation last week that recaptured a hijacked ship and freed its hostages.

"INS Kolkata, with the 35 apprehended pirates returned to Mumbai on 23 March," a navy statement said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a video released by news agency ANI, the men can be seen standing at the dock by the ship surrounded by navy commandos.

Navy spokesperson Vivek Madhwal said this is the first time in more than a decade pirates would be brought to Indian shores to be prosecuted. It is a departure from India's recent practice of leaving disarmed pirates at sea after rescuing vessels and crew.

The accused could face the death penalty or life imprisonment under India's anti-piracy laws.

India's anti-piracy operations

The MV Ruen, flying a Maltese flag, was hijacked in December off Somalia. It was the first cargo vessel seized by pirates since 2017.

The pirates had converted the vessel into a mother-ship to launch attacks on other boats, the Navy said.

Indian Navy commandos parachuted out of a military airplane to board the vessel in an assault that forced the pirates to surrender, according to the Navy.

The successful operation also freed all 17 crew members of the Ruen.

Since December, India has deployed at least a dozen warships in the Gulf of Aden and the northern Arabian Sea as shipping routes in the Red Sea have come under attack by Iran-backed Houthi militants of Yemen.

South Asia

India / Somalia / Ship Hijacked / Pirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

2h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

2h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

6h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Special Lassi for Iftar

Special Lassi for Iftar

1h | Videos
Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

2h | Videos
Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

6h | Videos