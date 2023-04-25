Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Now everybody can clearly see what our priorities are'

On Monday 24 April, Bangladesh announced its Indo-Pacific Outlook (IPO). The IPO envisions a free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific for the shared prosperity of all. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam presented the IPO, which was prepared with 15-point objectives based on four guiding principles.

The objectives include strengthening partnerships, promoting dialogue, maintaining maritime safety and security, combating transnational organised crime along with sustainable development, building resilient value chains, and enhancing health security.

The Business Standard spoke to former ambassador Humayun Kabir to understand the IPO's significance and its potential impact on Bangladesh's larger diplomatic ties.

Bangladesh just announced its 15-point Indo-Pacific Outlook (IPO). What are your initial thoughts regarding this?

This has been on the cards for some time now. Finally, the government has come out with a vision. I think this is quite a positive move. The Indo-Pacific region has been the topic of much discussion in recent times and now we have come out and stated our objectives clearly. Now, everybody can clearly see what our priorities are.

How important is the Indo-Pacific region in the current geopolitical climate?

In the broader context, this has become a global competition. Countries like the US, China, India, Australia and Japan are involved in this global competition. Basically, this interest in the Indo-Pacific is a manifestation of global competition. This is one frame of thinking.

Now, if we move on to a regional frame of thinking, there is an additional resonance for us: the competition between India and China, which is directly affecting us. This regional dimension is also quite important for us.

The third dimension is since we are also a part of this region, we must react to the changes going on as they impact us. We have to have a vision or an outline or a strategy, whatever you may call it, to deal with this change. You have to announce to the world that these are our priorities.

There is also a fourth dimension. Each nation's response will be determined by its own internal capacity and capability. Just saying something won't make it come true. How much we can influence a situation depends on how much capacity we have.

The way the US can influence a situation, obviously, we cannot. We have to look at what strengths we have. One's politics, society, economy, identity and diplomacy, everything is a part of the national power context. All these factors play a role in determining how seriously others will take my words and whether or not I can follow through.

What do you feel might be the impacts of this announcement?

I don't see any immediate impact. Everybody is announcing their strategies. Japan, the EU, India have come out and announced their strategies and we are all getting to know each other's outlooks, and that is pretty much it.

However, a churning is taking place. After World War II and the Cold War, this is the biggest churning that we are seeing. A lot of things are changing and there is a tension that was not there in the last 35 years. This will affect everyone to some extent.

Now, how much it will impact us depends on how well we can assess the situation, what preventive measures we can take and how we can diffuse any situation likely to affect us.

People will take note and analyse our outlook. Other than that I don't foresee much immediate impact.

Is this outlook a departure from the strategies we have been following in our foreign policy?

No, it is not. This outlook is not inconsistent with our priorities, in fact, it is in line with them. It merely states what we will prioritise in an Indo-Pacific context.

How might the US and China perceive this move by Bangladesh?

They will definitely look into it and try to gauge how much it aligns with their respective priorities.

I don't think there will be any friction. Just like we need China, they also need us. International diplomacy is about mutual benefits. But since we are the relatively smaller party here, we must take great care to explain our stance so that they don't misunderstand us. This is where diplomacy comes in.

Right on the heels of this announcement, our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making a visit to Japan. Do you feel this will add a new dynamic to the Bangladesh-Japan ties?

Japan and Bangladesh have been development partners for 52 years. They are old allies. I don't think this trip will introduce a new dynamic, but an additional dynamic. As our demands as well as Japan's priorities are changing, I think this trip will further deepen the relationship between the two countries.

I think our IPO announcement will get greater visibility due to the timing of this visit and will potentially be a talking point from our side.