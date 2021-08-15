Why spending on skincare is smarter than spending on makeup

If you think about it, makeup products are all about hiding and concealing your flaws; be it concealer to hide dark circles, colour corrector to lighten pigmentation, or several coats of foundation to disguise blemishes.

Skincare, on the other hand, vouches for healthy skin and being comfortable in it.

Even if you are a big makeup junkie and have mastered all the techniques of creating a perfect look, you have to surrender yourself to the importance of skincare.

After all, good skin is the key to great makeup. Not only that, good skin requires wearing less makeup as well.

If you care for your skin, it will thrive to give you the best possible output.

"Taking care of your skin is always better than doing a quick fix with makeup. Skin is the largest organ of our body that acts as a barrier to protect from the external environment. Keeping skin healthy and well moisturised strengthens this barrier," shared beautician Farhana Chaity, owner of Makeover Finesse Salon and Spa, with TBS.

"You cannot wear makeup all the time, and having glowing and good skin is what you need the most. If your skin is parched or has textures, neither a hydrating foundation nor makeup will sit well on your skin. Same is the case with acne and blemishes; makeup will cover the scars and redness but the acne would not disappear," she added.

Maintaining a proper skin care routine helps prevent future complications as well. Aging is inevitable but if you take good care of your skin, it can combat premature aging.

Going with 'The Ordinary'

Pampering your skin with The Ordinary products is a smart decision and your skin will thank you later.

The ordinary products have created the biggest buzz in the skincare industry within a very short span of time. You will find them on online shops like The Mall, Beautiv etc.

For daily use, you can try out basic products from The Ordinary such as the niacinamide serum, caffeine solution and alpha arbutin serum.

Niacinamide works wonders for blemishes and visible pores while effectively reducing sebum production, making it a great product for oily skin.

However, be cautious if you have dry skin as it can drain out hydration from the skin quite a bit.

Caffeine solution nullifies dark circles and alpha arbutin reduces pigmentation and discolouration around the mouth and eye area.

For acne prone skin, retinoid is a big help as it actively targets problem areas and can unclog pores by preventing dead cells build-up, allowing other medicated creams and gels to work better.

By clearing acne and reducing outbreaks, retinoids also reduce the formation of acne scars. Along with daily care, weekly exfoliation with AHA BHA solution completes your skincare mission.

Going organic

Nourishing your skin with organic products is the best nourishment you can give to your skin.

Your skin craves nature's touch. Switching to a natural skin care routine includes simple ingredients and homemade remedies, many of which you will probably find in your neighbourhood grocery store.

"I have been applying homemade facial packs for quite a while now and honestly my skin is not the same anymore. Homemade remedies are easy to make, they work effectively on the skin, save time and, most importantly, they are cost efficient," said Rafina Tabassum, a skincare enthusiast.

Rafina has also started using Aarong Earth products recently and has become quite a big fan of them.

Aarong Earth has launched a variety of organic skincare products which are good alternatives to homemade remedies.

(TBS published an Aarong Earth review a few days ago, you can read it on the website: www.tbsnews.net)

Consulting dermatologists

You may have tried everything on your skin, yet your skin may act up. During such dire times, dermatologists can be your ultimate saviour.

"I have a skin condition and I consult with my dermatologist on a regular basis. I firmly recommend everyone who has skin issues like me to visit dermatologists instead of taking advice from the internet. Even those who do not have any skin condition should consult a specialist once in a while because spending on skincare is never a waste", shared Maisha Mahajabeen Prioty, a 19-year-old Instagram influencer.

Both makeup and skincare aim to keep you comfortable and to bring the best out of you.

Makeup or no makeup, good skin or bad skin - whichever state your skin is in, you deserve to feel beautiful.