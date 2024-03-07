Aarong Cumilla relocates to a new and larger space

Aarong, Bangladesh's most popular fashion and lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the relocation of its Cumilla outlet. The new 14,000 square feet space, spanning over two floors, promises an enhanced shopping experience for the customers in Cumilla.

Located just 50 metres from the previous site, the outlet features a full range of Aarong products, including apparel, home décor, footwear, and jewellery as well as Aarong's sub-brands TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, and Aarong Earth, reads a press release.

The outlet was inaugurated by Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises, along with other Aarong and BRAC officials.

"We are delighted to bring this expanded shopping experience to our Cumilla customers. Aarong's commitment to the community is at the heart of this relocation, allowing us to better serve customers while supporting the growth of local artisans and our mission as a BRAC social enterprise," said Tamara Abed.

For a limited time, existing members of the My Aarong Rewards customer loyalty program will earn 3x points on every purchase until 13 March!

Aarong remains committed to its mission as a social enterprise of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental organisation.

New outlet address: Silver Rahman Villa, 567 Nazrul Avenue, Kandirpar, Cumilla Sadar.