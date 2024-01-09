A tale of trending tiles

If you're looking to add some flair to your space, revamp your design, or renovate your home, the world of tile designs is your creative playground.

Whether you're thinking of sprucing up the walls or giving the floor a makeover, there are now plenty of options to decorate a room with elegance and composure.

Tiles can work wonders for your home or workspace, and it's not just about the floors. Interior designers have been turning to wall tiles for years to create stunning features. TBS decided to share valuable insights to explore the dual role of tiles in enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of a space.

Mirror polished tiles are mainly used for floors due to their larger size and their glossy finish. Photo: Collected

When it comes to functionality, tiles stand out for their durability and low-maintenance qualities, outperforming traditional materials like plaster and paint that surrender to the effects of climate over time.

On the aesthetic front, the choices are endless. Whether you are adorning floors or walls, tiles offer an abundance of patterns and textures to suit assorted preferences.

Categories of tiles

There's a wide variety of tile types to navigate, making it easy to feel overwhelmed by the options. Let's break it down:

Ceramic tiles: Popular for wall applications, ceramic tiles are light-weight, come in small and medium sizes, and are budget-friendly.

Homogeneous tiles: Used for flooring, homogeneous tiles are more durable than mirror-polished tiles with each tile made of the same material to bear heavier loads.

Mirror polished tiles: These are mainly used for floors due to their larger size and their glossy finish enhances the brightness of the room.

Matt tiles: Ideal for homes prioritising safety, these tiles have a textured surface that provides better grip, preventing slips.

Lappato tiles: A lappato finish, also known as semi-polished tiles, is partially polished with fewer iterations and polishing wheels used than fully polished tiles.

They are generally porcelain and can be glazed or unglazed. The effect is a soft matte finish with areas of sheen that play gently with light.

Commonly found in special places like offices and malls, lappato tiles are rugged, durable, and well-suited for commercial areas.

Cladding tiles: Great for protecting buildings from weather elements, cladding tiles involve layering one material over another to create a protective skin over walls.

Porcelain tiles: Highly durable and resistant, porcelain tiles are often used on floors. They don't stain easily, require low maintenance, and boast aesthetic appeal at a higher price.

Mosaic tiles: Often utilised in toilets and kitchens for decorative purposes, mosaic tiles come in unique grids, can be customised, and they add a decorative touch.

Parking tiles/Clay pavers: Perfect for outdoor spaces, these tiles withstand extreme weather changes. They come in diverse colours, patterns, and textures and are easy to replace if damaged.

Decorative tiles: These tiles enhance the beauty of other tiles and are commonly used in kitchens, bathrooms, and ceilings. Various sizes, shapes, and designs are available, creating an aesthetic appeal when combined with other tiles.

Decorative tiles are commonly used in kitchens. Photo: Collected

What to keep in mind when buying tiles

When you're searching for tiles, it's smart to chat with someone who has good knowledge about them. Look into magazines and websites to get some style ideas that resonate with your place.

Choosing the right size

About tile size – think about the size of your space when picking floor tiles. Large ones give off a spacious feel, especially if they're white. Smaller tiles are good for kitchens and bathrooms. You can also use floor tiles on walls for a seamless look but don't flip it – wall tiles are not for floors due to their different glaze and material.

The colour palette

When you're choosing from the colour palette, figure out if you want a relaxed ambiance or something livelier. Tiles play pleasantly with other design features, and mixing up colours and shapes can spice things up. Glossy tiles are the go-to ones for dark spots since they reflect more light while matte ones keep them safe, resisting slips and hiding stains.

Design and customisation

In case of design and customisation, tiles are available in a variety of colours and patterns. With advancements in digital printing technology, tiles can simulate the look and feel of natural materials like wood, marble, and different types of natural stone.

You can also mix and match two or more tiles to create an interesting pattern.

The finish

Gloss finish tiles have an attractive mirror-like polish that reflects a lot of light, adds brightness, and gives the home a spacious look. Glossy ones should not be used in areas like the kitchen or bathroom because they have the tendency to get slippery when wet.

The essentials

Don't forget the essentials - check the design, quality, and after-sales service when you're about to decide the final pick. Keep an eye on water absorption, too. Tiles that soak up more water might crack and lose their durability over time.

For maximum safety, choose tiles with a COF (coefficient of friction) value of more than 0.6. You can also go with a semi-matte or lapatto finish. These have a higher shine than matte tiles and are non-slip in nature.

Sticking to a budget

Last but not least, fix a budget. Figure out the exact amount for your floor, then toss in an extra 10% for any inconvenience. Having a budget makes the whole tile-picking adventure a lot easier.

Price range and where to find the right tiles

The demand for tiles has experienced a sharp increase due to rapid urbanisation and evolving lifestyle trends, creating opportunities for both local tile producers and importers.

According to data from the Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA), the tile industry in Bangladesh has been witnessing a 20% annual growth.

Currently, there are 32 functioning tiles companies in the country with an annual production capacity of 21 crore sq m of tiles.

Ideal for homes prioritising safety, matt tiles have a textured surface that provides better grip and prevents slips. Photo: Collected

Tile prices vary based on factors like size, type, and brand, ranging from Tk50 to Tk150 per sq ft for ceramic floor tiles, Tk 35 to Tk 130 per sq ft for wall tiles, and Tk 400 to Tk 1,800 per sq ft for marble tiles. Purchasing in larger quantities often leads to more cost-effective deals.

When it comes to luxurious tile options, Porcelanosa stands out as a top choice for homeowners, architects, builders, and designers. Another noteworthy option is PMG, which is consistently delivering the highest quality products for consumers.

For those seeking elegance and sophistication, Tilottoma, with showrooms in Dhaka's Hatirpool, Gulshan, Uttara, and Chattogram, is the epitome of style in the world of tiles.

If you're in the market for wholesale quantities, Hatirpool and Basila Road offer excellent options to explore and buy tiles. Additionally, the Hazaribagh Tiles Market in Beribadh provides the opportunity to purchase tiles of A, B, and C grades at very reasonable rates.

Needless to say, tiles have evolved beyond their conventional applications, breaking free from historical constraints and finding new expressions in walls, outdoors, and various functional spaces.

The shift from old floral designs to the sleek appeal of geometric patterns and marble textures isn't just about keeping up with the times – it's a nod to evolving styles and changing customer preferences.