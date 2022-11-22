The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

Shakur had a vision of what he wanted his home to look like. Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, he wanted his home to exude that style. Although a fan of traditional set-ups, Shakur did not mind the addition of some modern touch to his space.

Based on their requirements, the designers at Sheraspace used their creative discretion to put together visualisations of a Victorian themed residence.

The Shakur Family in their Victorian styled Dhaka apartment.

Shakur and Sharmin's 1,800 square feet Victorian styled Dhaka apartment at Kalabagan, Dhanmondi, is a reflection of their personalities – sophisticated and pristine.

One of Shakur's requirements was to separate the drawing-cum-dining area with a partition. Because of the absence of windows, his primary concern was ensuring adequate lighting. A challenging aspect of this space was covering random drillings and power points throughout the entryway. Keeping in mind the needs and the challenges in the space, the designers of Sheraspace crafted a design with a few alternatives.

Entryway

Photo: Courtesy

Shakur has sentimental attachment to this apartment, as he had inherited it from his parents. Hence it was only right to make the entrance warm and welcoming. The designer decided to use a beautiful wall panelling which features a collage of old photos for a walk down memory lane.

A diamond crisscrossed mirror atop a slender console adds a sense of elegance to the aesthetics. To connect everything together, some decorative motifs complementing the furniture in the living space was added.

Formal Living Space

Photo: Courtesy

The Sharespace team's personal favourite space in the apartment is the formal living space.

One of the requirements of the design was to create a soothing interior. The team chose a calming sage green colour for the walls. Shakur added a wooden, Victorian-styled sofa with intricate carvings and complementing armchairs. A cool tone of emerald green for the sofa upholstery, along with matte gold painted wood, served as a fantastic contrast to the sage walls.

Right at the centre, a matching coffee table on a textured rug brings the space to life.

It was important to Shakur to make the space well-lit and spacious, which is why the design included multiple lighting options throughout the room. It not only adds the illusion of a bigger space but also adds a new dimension to the design. Finally bits and pieces, like the table lamp and the wall décor, accentuates the overall aesthetics of the space.

Dining Space

Photo: Courtesy

The dining space was originally an extension of the living room. Shakur wanted a partition to separate the two spaces, which is why a double french glass door was incorporated into the design. The emerald green colour was also utilised in the dining set, and mahogany wood was used for the furniture to compliment the kitchen door. The decorative mouldings on the wall along with a mirror frame serves to add grandeur to the space.

Family Living Space

The family living room was kept simple and warm with the inclusion of some Victorian elements. This room also has a distinct ambience. The striped fabric of the sofa is paired with matching armchairs, it features golden track lights, and a vintage car wall-hanging. The simple chandelier reflects a layer of retro design in the space.

Addressing Shakur's concern for ample natural light, sheer white curtains were used to let in sufficient sunlight in.

Team Sheraspace and their client, the Shakur family, both had a delightful time to put this soothing abode together.

Photo: Courtesy

"To me, a home is a place where I belong, and Sheraspace created that for me. They are a very professional team and they did more than I expected," said Shakur.

"The thing I liked the most about them is their focus on details. From the colour of my flat's wall to the fabric colour of my sofas and curtains, everything was discussed. They provided me with a design book, which included all the details of the materials and their arrangement," he said.

"I really like the sage green coloured walls. I think this colour is quite uncommon in our country, so it was a bit of a risky step for me. But my family and I love the colour as well as the overall decor of this house. It feels very soothing to live here," he added.

Sheraspace is an interior design firm that provides professional interior design assistance and online interior design consultation. It is a home improvement platform working to bring revolutionary solutions for Dhaka homes. In partnership with The Business Standard, designers from Sheraspace regularly provide ideas, opinions and experiences on how to make your home a better reflection of who you are. You can contact them at www.sheraspace.com