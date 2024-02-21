The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A palace-like structure stands where you can see the wordsmith Humayun Ahmed, perhaps gazing through the window. For years, this was a common theme for Anyaprokash's pavilion at the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela.

Humayun Ahmed has been ruling Bangladesh's literary landscape since the 1980s. Even after his departure in 2012, Anyaprokash continued this theme as a tribute to him. But this year, they designed their pavilion along an aesthetic rickshaw art concept.

Last year on 6 December, UNESCO announced the inclusion of Bangladesh's iconic rickshaws and the vibrant rickshaw art on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To celebrate this achievement, Anyaprokash decided to replace the exclusive Humayun theme.

Boi Mela or the Ekushey Book Fair is not merely about books, it's a vibrant celebration of literature, cultural heritage, and community spirit. The first attraction is the stalls and their unique designs that invite you from far.

This year, a total of 937 stalls have been allocated to 635 publishing companies and there are 37 pavilions as well. Bangla Academy has solely organised the fair.

Like Anyaprokash, many publishing houses decorate their stalls in creative and diverse ways to deliver a message every year. A few will grab your attention this time as well.

As you come through the entrance gate, the beautiful green Pathak Samabesh pavilion will greet you with a calming vibe. With bricks and glasses all around, the pavilion feels like a book café from outside.

As you walk into the heart of the fair, you will see the pavilion of Puthiniloy Publications, the organisation which secured an award for its creative décor last year. This time, they are showcasing a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall.

The pavilion of Agami Prokashani features rural elements like birds, hand-fans, river, fishes, boats, ektaras (monochords) etc. Architect Mohammad Kawser shared with us that it took about a month to finalise the design and a week to implement it.

Notably, the publication received an award for their creative stall last year.

The small stall by Quantum won't fail to attract your sight, as it is made with unique bamboo cut-outs. The prestigious University Press Limited (UPL) also went minimalistic with their décor, with an open pavilion under a tin-shed roof.

Akash Publications came up with one of the most unique stalls in the fair, showcasing a traditional house made with tin and wood. These houses are mostly made and sold in Munshiganj District, but can be found in some other parts of the country as well.

This year, Anyaprokash designed their pavilion with an aesthetic rickshaw art concept. Photo: Rajib Dhar

"We're not a big player in the market and we can't make big sales. Still we enjoy being unique with our stall design. People may not buy our books, but they are loving it," publisher Alamgir Sikder Loton told TBS.

On the other hand, Adarsha Publications has shed light on the genocide in Gaza by featuring small cutouts of flying children's souls in their stall.

Soumyak Saha Dhrubo, a Fine Arts graduate from Dhaka University who worked on this project, said, "Adarsha believes in and works for freedom of speech and expression. We designed the stall to remind people of the inhumane situation in Palestine. It serves as an expression of protest."

Nymphea Publications stood out with their unique stall décor based on the iconic Jamdani shari. While all other stalls are fighting with colours, this one shines with a fantastic black and gold combination.

"Our motto is 'promoting Bangladesh'. Jamdani is a glorious part of our cultural history. On top of that, we have published a new book on Jamdani this year, authored by Chandra Shekhar Shaha. This is the core reason why we featured this theme. And we chose black to be different from others," said Anisuzzaman Sohel, creative head of Nymphea Publication.

Most of the stalls are made with plywood. Depending on the design, other materials are hardboards, wood, CNC cuts, PVC etc. The stall decoration cost varies due to a number of factors, but usually it ranges from five lakh to 10 lakh for companies who want to create dramatic designs.

Akash Publications came up with one of the most unique stalls in the fair, showcasing a traditional house made with tin and wood. Photo: Rajib Dhar

However, after stall allocations are declared, Bangla Academy provides only four to five days for the decoration. Publishers and architects feel that the time is too limited.

SM Tazbir, an architect who worked for Anyaprokash, said, "We had more plans to connect Humayun Ahmed Sir along with the rickshaw art. I think we could realise only one-fifth of our imagination. I think Bangla Academy should consider at least 15 days for stall decoration. Then it would be convenient for all publication houses."

Every year, the organising committee awards the best looking stall with the Artist Qayyum Chowdhury Memorial Award. This year, with a number of creative and aesthetic stalls in the fair, a good fight for the award is expected.