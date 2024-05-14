Karupannya: A factory designed to be a sanctuary

While the foliage covering the entire front face of the factory was initially planted by humans, it has now developed its own self-sustainable ecosystem.

From a distance, it looks like the woods, a dense, green one. If you go a bit closer - from where a beautiful 30 ft tall white sculpture of a woman is visible - it looks like a natural spring.

However, once you step inside, you realise it's a seven-storey building. In fact, it is the greenfield factory of Karupannya Rangpur Limited where carpets and other woven floor coverings are produced for export to the EU, the US and countries in Asia. Karupannya Group is quite renowned in the country, especially for its pioneering efforts in the rugs industry.

Designed by Architect Bayejid Mahbub Khondker and his team from Nakshabid Architects, the factory is located in Robertsganj, Rangpur, Bangladesh.

In recent years, there has been a surge in the creation of attractive and well-designed workspaces, in pursuit of increased productivity. Big MNCs have taken this seriously and given their headquarters a facelift. Corporate workers are privileged beneficiaries of this trend.

But, what about the factory workers? Don't they deserve the same? Are their needs being taken care of?

"Conventionally, industries are a kind of space where we can't think of any other action than working endlessly. But this factory unit was designed with a different vision. The whole compound, as well the workplace, is designed to make the workers feel a sense of homeliness," said Bayejid, the mastermind behind the design.

The fountains placed before the working zone are used to drop water that comes from the dying section and this treated water is suitable for dying works again.

Factory workers are often from marginalised backgrounds. According to Bayejid, providing a safe, aesthetically pleasing and organised workplace is even more crucial for them.

"While designing the greenfield factory of Karupannya Rangpur Limited, we wanted to create a sustainable, eye-soothing and energy-efficient factory, where they can work in peace; a place to breathe and rejuvenate," he added.

The architect said it is probably the only factory in the country where workers come even on weekends with their friends and family for some respite.

The front yard also includes a sculpture called “Bonolota” to represent the visual strength of women's empowerment.

A megastructure

The entire site of the project is 14,170 square metres, and the overall built-up area is 24,850 square metres. The main factory building - the seven-storey structure - occupies 3,820 square metres. The project's construction phase began in 2013, and it began functioning in early 2017.

"The main entrance of the building is reserved for workers, while management uses a secondary entrance at the rear. At the front, there are spacious steps that can accommodate up to 2,500 people at once. Workers often organise cultural programmes on these steps," said Bayejid.

Artist Saidul Haque Juise added some details here and there in the factory like decorating the wall with Tepa putul, Kula, Pradeep, mud bowls, rural mud house like textured walls, and so on.

Besides the working area, the factory comprises a big kitchen, medical centre, grocery shop for employees, canteen, prayer room, an ATM booth etc.

Inside the building, there's a cycle ramp that allows workers to reach the upper floors efficiently, promoting a healthy and sustainable mode of transportation.

Energy efficiency at its best

The greenfield factory is designed as an energy-efficient and climate-responsive structure that can save up to 40% on energy consumption.

Energy efficiency, water efficiency, optimal use of daylight, plantation, and ecosystem preservation are its sustainable design elements.

The south, north, and east façades are kept open to let the air circulate through the structure, keeping the working climate cool.

Moreover, the front face on the south side includes four-foot-deep apertures (openings) and verandahs, which are draped in green plants.

Soft natural daylight enters the indoor spaces through the plants of the façade and multiple central atriums.

The northward breeze blowing through the plants and water reservoirs enters the building through four circular voids, keeping the internal spaces 5 degrees cooler than the outside. The whole complex has no air conditioning and very few electric fans.

"Soft natural daylight enters the indoor spaces through the façades and multiple central atriums. Strategically created vertical gardens reduce solar heat gain and help to improve air quality. Also, the plants were chosen according to the monsoon climate to support the ecosystem," Bayejid told us.

Considering the climatic scopes, four enormous water bodies were designed at the southern front façade of the building entrance, from where natural air flow comes in.

Passing through the central green space and the water bodies, the air temperature is naturally reduced through evaporative cooling. The cooler air is gradually exhausted through the voids to the roof above.

On the other hand, the water becomes naturally ionised when in contact with the air through oxidation, eliminating any need for chemical water treatment plants. Used water is treated in the ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant).

During the monsoon, these water bodies are also used for rainwater harvesting. The damp weather helps the greenery flourish to its full potential, and therefore, air travelling towards the interior is always dryer and more comfortable.

"Water and sunlight are nature's gifts that we receive in abundance. We tried our best to utilise these natural resources to minimise artificial necessity," he said.

Passing through the central green and over the water bodies, air temperature is naturally reduced through evaporative cooling.

More than just a garden

While the foliage covering the entire front face of the factory was initially planted by humans, it has now developed its own self-sustainable ecosystem.

"You can observe the changes in the foliage according to the seasons. In winter, they wither down, but during monsoon, they become lush and vibrant. It's a self-healing process," Bayejid explained.

It took two monsoons for the plants to mature and create a dense coverage in front of the building, providing a vibrant green façade.

This front yard also includes a splendid sculpture called 'Bonolota', representing the strength of women's empowerment, as 90% of the factory's 5000 employees are women.

"The sculpture, standing at approximately 30 ft tall, depicts a rural woman holding a spindle firmly in her hand. It serves as a symbolic representation of the female workers," said Bayejid.

Moreover, there is an attractively constructed 'Nandini Park' on the rooftop of the daycare facility where many workers eat their lunch.

A widely applauded project

The greenfield project of Karupannya Rangpur Limited secured commendation in the open category of the 'UIA 2030 Award' conferred by the International Union of Architects (UIA) and UN-HABITAT.

At the ARCASIA Awards for Architecture-2023, Architect Bayejid Mahbub Khondker won two gold medals in the Industrial Building category and a special award for Socially Responsible Architecture and Sustainability, for the project.

"Workers in this factory feel highly enthusiastic and motivated to work in such a beautiful and environmentally friendly workplace. Job retention is pretty high here. Designing a space like this has been very rewarding," concluded the architect.