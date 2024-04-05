Mash Kalai-er Jilapi: Easy guide to make this dessert at home

The unique process and the use of mash kalai impart a flavour that is markedly different from other types of Jilapi. Photo: Courtesy

During my recent visit to a rural village in the remote area of Nikli, Kishoreganj, I encountered an elderly woman skillfully preparing Mash Kalai-er Jilapi in her kitchen.

Intrigued by the alluring aroma wafting through the air, I eagerly accepted her offer to taste. The flavours were delicate, aromatic and truly delightful. She proudly shared that this cherished recipe has been passed down through generations in her village, adding to its charm and authenticity.

I also learned about this unique Jilapi in some North Bengal districts, particularly Kishoreganj, where it meets their dessert cravings, gaining popularity during Ramadan.

While the appearance of Mash Kalai-er Jilapi may resemble other varieties, its distinctive taste sets it apart. The unique process and the use of mash kalai impart a flavour that is markedly different from other types of Jilapi. With its enhanced juiciness, crispiness and aromatic essence, Mash Kalai-er Jilapi offers a truly exceptional culinary experience.

You can easily make it at home with the following guidelines.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup Mash Kalai-er-daal (without the peel)

- 1/4 cup Polao Rice flour

- 1/4 cup maida

- 1/2 cup water

For Syrup:

- 2 cups of date palm jaggery

- 2 pieces of cardamom

- 2 teaspoons lemon juice

- 1 teaspoon ghee

- 1 cup water

Start by peeling the Mash Kalai, washing it carefully with water, and then allowing it to dry in the sun, ensuring it is properly parched. Blend it gently with a small amount of water, and then mix the blended mash kalai and rice flour with the specified amount of water to achieve a nice thickness. Let the mixture sit for approximately 12 hours until it's ready to be cooked. This resting period allows the flavours to meld and intensify, resulting in a more delicious final dish.

In a hot frying pan, put ghee and cardamom for the syrup. After frying the cardamom for a minute, add the date palm jaggery along with water and cook over medium heat. Keep stirring until the mixture emanates a sweet scent and develops a reddish colour. Fry the Jilapi in cooking oil. When the Jilapi is cooked properly, take it and sink it in the syrup for one to two minutes.