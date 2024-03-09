Jhal Khelei Laal: Not for the faint of heart

Jhalmuri. Photo: Courtesy

In the capital's Niketan Housing Society, there rests a cosy restaurant with a playful motto: "Aaj bujhba na, bujhba kaal", which translates into an intriguing promise of a spicy revelation to be discovered not today, but tomorrow; and probably something that is not going to be easy on your stomach!

This tagline, which garnered much attention even before the restaurant's opening, is a straight giveaway that even the tiniest of restaurants, can land a big punch on your palate.

'Jhal Khelei Laal' marked its opening on the romantic occasion of Valentine's Day this year. Tucked away in Block C, Road 6, the restaurant offers a dining ambiance that blends modern flair with traditional touches.

The interior is tastefully adorned with rickshaw art, infusing the space with a splash of local culture and vibrancy. Complementing this are the spice-laden dialogues that decorate the walls, adding a playful and inviting atmosphere to the place.

Jhura Latka. Photo: Courtesy

With space to accommodate only 12 to 14 guests, 'Jhal Khelei Laal' provides an intimate setting that promises personal attention and a cosy environment. Upon entering, guests are greeted with a small glass of tangy and spicy tamarind water that refreshes and excites the palate in anticipation of the spiciness to come.

Further enhancing the traditional experience, meals are presented on elegant Kansa plates with matching utensils, offering diners a taste of heritage alongside delectable dishes.

The restaurant has a digital ordering system, where guests can browse the menu and decide their options on a tablet. It provides guests with a more interactive and engaging experience, allowing them to explore the dishes and learn more about their ingredients.

The restaurant offers a wide array of delicious dishes that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary preferences. A standout on the menu is the spicy jhura beef (shredded beef) served with letka khichuri, a combination that is sure to delight those in search of a spicy kick. Accompanied by rice, paratha, and luchi, this dish promises to fulfil all your cravings.

For those looking to explore more adventurous options, the menu also features chicken tandoori, beef fuchka, and beef muri makha.

However, a word of caution: the letka khichuri is exceptionally spicy and is not for the faint of heart. It is a dish reserved for those who revel in the intense heat of street-style naga fuchka or bhelpuri. Only the bravest of spice lovers should attempt it.

Chicken Chap. Photo: Courtesy

To quench your thirst, the restaurant offers a variety of soft drinks. However, be warned that they may not be enough to soothe the fiery sensation in your mouth and stomach. If you are up for the challenge, try the letka khichuri, but be prepared for an unforgettable spicy experience.

At present, they are providing dine-in and takeaway services only. However, they will soon be available on online food delivery platforms.