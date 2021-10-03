Hotel Agrabad keeps tradition of local, continental foods

Hotel Agrabad, one of the oldest star hotels in Bangladesh, started operation in 1970 and is still famous for its wide range of world-class cuisines. The hotel houses four different multi-cuisine restaurants to ensure the satisfaction of guests from all around the world.

The internationally trained and experienced chefs of the hotel are providing customers with a scrumptious choice of menu, from Pan-Asian, Middle Eastern to continental foods. The hotel, which celebrated its golden jubilee recently, offers its guests and food lovers in Chattogram with delicious local and continental cuisines at its four restaurants – Cinamon, Ichiban, Oasis, and Espresso Lounge.

Cinamon is the main restaurant where guests take their breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Foods at this restaurant offer an excellent gastronomical trip to the customers.

"Cinamon is a great venue to host family lunches and dinners," said Monirul Alam Sarker, senior manager (food & beverage) of Hotel Agrabad, who has been serving for 37 years in the hotel. "Ichiban serves authentic Japanese and Korean cuisines under the glass roof of the restaurant. The contemporary interior strikes a delicate balance with the traditional flavours of Japan and Korea. This is the perfect place for corporate houses to host their business lunches and dinners," he added.

The Middle Eastern snacks at the Oasis Lounge are shawarma, shis-tawook sandwich, ayres, potato kibbeh, falafel, gyros, fatayer, lahmacun, hummus, moutabel, baba-ghanoush and more.

Sarker said "Our guests come from different continents. We can serve the customers as per their requirements. We are pioneer for authentic foods in Chattogram as our chefs have a lot of experience. For the authenticity of food, Hotel Agrabad is one of the best choices for food lovers in the port city for decades."

 

 

