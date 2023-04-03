Get the best Iftar at Secret Recipe in Ramadan

Sania always prefers Secret Recipe for a unique taste. So, she brought a friend to this Malaysian chain shop to check out the Ramadan offers.

The two friends have Iftar there. Sania said that each item has a completely distinct taste. It is this specialty of the food that draws her time and again to Secret Recipe.

Every outlet of Secret Recipe has an offer of attractive platters for Sehri and Iftar this Ramadan.

KSM Mohitul Bari, head of Business of Pepperoni Ltd, said that the restaurant offers the best Iftar and Sehri items for its customers.

Photo: Courtesy

Area Manager of Secret Recipe Md Rakib Hossain said that all the food are prepared in a hygienic manner.

"The Iftar platter has many delicious dishes, which include tempting items such as Fish Cutlets, Hummus, Moroccan Rice, Grilled Chicken Steak and Chicken Skewers. There are also mouth-watering items like Chicken Slider Burger, Chicken Wrap, and Brownie," he said.

Two platters served in Sehri include Salad, Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni, Matar Rice, and Beef Rezala.

"Different ingredients are used to bring out the flavour of each item," he added.

Photo: Courtesy

Mohitul Bari said that every platter comes with a special offer and complimentary drinks.

He also informed that home delivery option is available throughout the month of Ramadan.

Besides, this Malaysian chain shop is going to open two more outlets in Dhaka before coming Eid due to foodies' love for Secret Recipe food, said Fair Group Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir.

One of the outlets will be at Mohammadpur and the other at Elephant Road.